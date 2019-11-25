16-year-old injured in KS officer involved shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF-TV) — An investigation is underway in Olathe after officers shot a 16-year-old as they were following up on a home burglary in which two handguns were taken.

While checking the area near South Cardinal Drive near East Cedar Street shortly after 12:04 a.m. officers noticed two people who were armed with handguns. According to police, the interaction escalated, and officers fired shots.

Police said one of the individuals, a 16-year-old boy, was injured. Officials transported the teen to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers arrested the second individual at the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information related to this case to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-8477.