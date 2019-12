CHRISTIAN COUNTY (KOLR) — A 16-year-old female died on Route BB 3 Miles east of Spokane at around 7 a.m. on Dec. 15.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the teenager drove off the roadway and struck a tree around 6 a.m.

The teen’s family has been notified. The teen was transported to Springfield Mortuary to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, where she was pronounced deceased.