15th COVID-19 Related Death in Jasper County

JASPER CO., Mo.– Today the Jasper County Health Department announces the 15th death related to COVID-19.

The man was 60 years old and was hospitalized before he died.

Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses.

These actions include:

• Avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based

hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household

cleaning spray or wipe.

• Stay home if you are sick.

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at

higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed

to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your

health care provider for medical advice before showing up.



Please note that reports of COVID-19 deaths may be delayed slightly so that death certificate

verification can be conducted for accurate reporting.



For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC

website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a

day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.