15th COVID-19 Related Death in Jasper County

JASPER CO., Mo.– Today the Jasper County Health Department announces the 15th death related to COVID-19.
The man was 60 years old and was hospitalized before he died.
Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses.
These actions include:
• Avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based
hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household
cleaning spray or wipe.
• Stay home if you are sick.
Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at
higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed
to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your
health care provider for medical advice before showing up.
Please note that reports of COVID-19 deaths may be delayed slightly so that death certificate
verification can be conducted for accurate reporting.
For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC
website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a
day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.