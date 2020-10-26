15th Annual Cruising for Vets Car Show hosted by Golden Corral in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The community comes together Sunday afternoon to raise money for veterans and their families.

Sunday was the 15th Annual Cruising for Vets Car Show hosted by Golden Corral.

The money raised will go to the D.A.V to help veterans pay for transportation costs for medical treatments, food and other expenses.

Organizers say its a small way to thank veterans for their service.

Max Hill, Co Founder of Car Buddies, says, “They struggle with mental health issues, just feeding themselves paying their utility bills. They have given so much for us and sacrificed so much its just a small way that we can give back to them. “

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 52 was there this afternoon raffling off a quilt.

The money raised from the silent auction, 50/50 raffle and donations goes back to local veterans.