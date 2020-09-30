$150,000 donated to area non-profits by Joplin Regional Community Foundation Philanthropic Society

JOPLIN, Mo, — They may not be a for profit venture, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a tremendous value in their community. And Tuesday, several of them received a lot of grant money.

Brian Vowels says it really is better to give than receive. And he and several other members of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation Philanthropic Society should know. Because they are giving away $150,000 in checks to four Joplin non-profits, including $50,000 to Ascent Recovery Residences.

Brian Vowels, Joplin Regional Community Foundation, said, “Going really to organizations that are trying to make a difference in the lives of our citizens and address red flag areas in our community, so it’s a great day, Ascent has been doing wonderful things for years and just to help partner with them by giving them some support we’re excited about.”

Teddy Steen, Executive Director, Ascent Recovery Residences, said, “It just fills my heart, I mean, we’ve worked so hard and to be recognized with this kind of support and to have the community behind us, because it’s gonna take the whole community to make changes in this huge problem of addiction.”

This is the second year the foundation’s Philanthropic Society has donated money to Joplin organizations. The money for the grants comes from donations. And Stephanie Freed, C.E.O. of Rapha International says she feels humbled to have been selected out of a group of 18 different applicants to receive just over $23,000.

Stephanie Freed, C.E.O. Rapha International, said, “We see that we have an issue with trafficking and exploitation and abuse right here in our own community and today, this represents our community coming behind us and so we’re able to do more to help people within our own communities with services.”

The same organization will also give donations to Lafayette House and Wildcat Glades Friends Group. Wildcat Glades will receive just over $10,000 to outfit their newly built education cottage among other things. While Lafayette House will get nearly $42,000 for victims of domestic violence.