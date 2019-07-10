$15,000 donated to Crowder College program

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area financial institution makes a donation to a local college.

The Arvest Foundation gave Crowder College a $15,000 check on Tuesday to help them expand and improve training opportunities for tech students.

The donation will be used to purchase new milling equipment at the Advanced Training and Technology Center in Joplin for the upcoming school year.

“This support to Crowder College will help to provide education to students and provide skilled labor for our economy,” says Jacob Fauvergue with the Arvest Foundation.

Advanced Manufacturing is one of four certificate programs currently offered at the Technology Center in Joplin and is in very high demand by area companies.