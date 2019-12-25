15 Years and Counting: Family celebrates dedication to Ronald McDonald House

For many, Christmas includes loading up the car and traveling to see family members near and far. But for several families with sick children, the holidays can be a difficult time — especially if the family has multiple children. That’s where the Ronald McDonald House comes into the picture, giving a new meaning to the term “togetherness.”

The House serves as a second home to families whose children (often babies) are in the hospital. And on Christmas Eve, the walls of the facility were packed with volunteers like Jodi Helwig who light up the night with bright smiles and cheerful hearts.

Helwig, whose family serves at the Four State location annually, started her journey with the House fifteen years ago.

Helwig helps the Kellogg twins, Lucas and Jeremiah pick out toy horses

Two of her nieces both spent ten days in the NICU when they were born and for her, it made perfect sense to give back to the House who helps families like theirs stay together.

“When my youngest at the time started kindergarten, I started coming to volunteer,” Helwig explained. “And then they needed someone on Christmas Eve and they said ‘Bring your whole family!’ And we’ve been coming ever since.”

And that first Christmas at the House later brought her an unforgettable moment with her then six-year-old son.

“He says ‘Mom— that family, they got the best Christmas present ever! And I’m like, ‘What?’ ‘Mom, they got to take their baby home!’

That very first year, Helwig’s family watched as one of the families staying at the House checked their newborn out of the hospital on Christmas Eve.

“It meant a lot that my little six-year-old would remember that and even talk about it months later,” said Helwig. ”And so that was pretty awesome.”

But, now that her three kids are older with two of them being in college, the family still finds their way back to the House for the holidays.

“We just get to visit and talk to the families and find out what’s going on in their lives — how their babies are doing,” Helwig continued. “We get to play bingo with the families and my youngest loves to play with the kids and so that’s kind of her thing. She likes to come here and play with the kids if there are any in the House.”

And, this Christmas Eve was no different—the Helwigs spent their evening laughing with House staff and families, and even reunited with former patients. She says that while the night is fun for everyone, it circles around one concept: generosity.

“We’ve just tried to come and teach our kids how to give back.”