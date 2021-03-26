Heartfelt Reunion: 15-year-old girl found safe after being abducted from bus stop in southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert out of Charleston, Missouri. Officials say a police officer found 15-year-old Kenniyah McCain walking on a county road after the suspects had dumped her out of the vehicle.

Chief Robert Hearnes, Charleston public safety director, said it happened about 7:50 A.M. after she dropped her little sister off at the bus stop.

Police say when she was walking back home, a family member saw someone put her to the ground then put her into a black SUV.

A family member than called 9-1-1 and said she had been abducted.

Police are still looking for two Black male suspects and the vehicle.

Chief Hearnes says they believe this is an isolated incident but are trying to get surveillance cameras in the neighborhood to learn more information.