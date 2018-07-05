146th annual Quapaw Powwow held today

Today is the launch of the 146th annual Quapaw Powwow.

This special event will take place over the next three days and will feature a variety of events and programs showcasing the Native American customs of the Quapaw tribe. Some of these events include dancing, contests, and vendors.

The 2018 Quapaw Powwow Tribal Princess will be crowned as well -- she is responsible for representing the tribe at events and programs that the tribe hosts and attends. Many in attendance enjoy the event that shares their history.

"Well we are the indigenous people of this country and that to me is special and that is why most people come to this country and they have no idea who the indigenous people were here,” says Kaluk Magallanes.

For more information about this tribal event you can call the Quapaw tribe at 918 542-1853.