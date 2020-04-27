14-year-old boy taken into custody for a double stabbing in Jasper Co.

REEDS, Mo. — A teenager is arrested in connection to a double stabbing in rural Jasper County last night, April 25th.

It was almost 11 P.M. when sheriff’s deputies were called to a home at 8711 county road 40, about five miles northeast of Reeds, Missouri.

A 54-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with serious injuries. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and are expected to make a full recovery.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention center in Joplin.