Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

14-year-old boy taken into custody for a double stabbing in Jasper Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REEDS, Mo. — A teenager is arrested in connection to a double stabbing in rural Jasper County last night, April 25th.

It was almost 11 P.M. when sheriff’s deputies were called to a home at 8711 county road 40, about five miles northeast of Reeds, Missouri.

A 54-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with serious injuries. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and are expected to make a full recovery.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention center in Joplin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories