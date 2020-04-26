14-year-old Arrested In Connection to Late Night Stabbing

JASPER CO.,– A 14 year old is arrested in connection to a late night stabbing in Rural Jasper County.

The Sheriff’s Office were called to 8711 CR40 in Reeds for a stabbing around 11 Saturday night.

A 54 year old man and woman had serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals, JSCO says the pair are expected to make a full recovery.

A 14 year old juvenile male was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Joplin, Mo.