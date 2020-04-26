14-year-old Arrested In Connection to Late Night Stabbing

JASPER CO.,– A 14 year old is arrested in connection to a late night stabbing in Rural Jasper County.
The Sheriff’s Office were called to 8711 CR40 in Reeds for a stabbing around 11 Saturday night.
A 54 year old man and woman had serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals, JSCO says the pair are expected to make a full recovery.
A 14 year old juvenile male was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Joplin, Mo.
There will not be any more information released at this time as this is an active investigation.Jasper County Sheriff’s Office