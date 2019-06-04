$14 million secured to begin work on an art complex in Downtown Joplin

Connect2Culture held the announcement at the future building site with more than 100 donors, supporters and artists there to cheer them on.

Connect2Culture needed at least $14 million to take over the current Memorial Hall parking lot and this means serious work can now begin to start construction. Monday, it’s official with $14.5 million in donations and pledges. Architects will start the design phase, taking pre-design rendering and turning them into construction documents. That will incorporate a new home for Spiva Center for the Arts and Connect2Culture as well as a performing arts hall, outdoor amphitheater and more.

“The first thing is to rightsize the program, to work with the different stakeholders and develop the space requirements, what Spiva needs, what Connect2Culture needs, and then also what the shared spaces are,” says Tom Gallagher, DLR Group.

The project is still fundraising with an ultimate goal of $16 million. The project will sit on the north end of the current Memorial Hall parking lot in Downtown Joplin.