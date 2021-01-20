$14.5 million project enters second phase at Joplin Regional Airport

JOPLIN, Mo. — A multi-million dollar construction project at the Joplin Regional Airport is moving ahead.

Joplin City Council members approved a contract with Emery Sapp and Sons Incorporated to rebuild a section of runway 18-36. The project covers a 3,000 foot section that’s 100 feet wide – replaced at a cost of six point six million dollars. The runway was first built in 1993.

Steve Stockam, Joplin Airport. Manager, said, “It’s starting to deteriorate – we’re seeing a lot of cracking, some depressions. and we’ve been watching it very closely over the last few years.”

This is the second phase of a three phase project totaling $14.5 million. Federal funding is paying for nearly 14 million of that.

