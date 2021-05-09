131 physicians graduated from KCU Joplin for their first class ever

JOPLIN, Mo. — Kansas City University Joplin is celebrating its first class of physicians.

Sunday afternoon 131 physicians graduated from KCU Joplin.

18 of those physicians will be staying in the Joplin area and eight physicians are commissioning into the armed forces.

Zack Wages, Physician, says, “The best way i can describe it right now after that ceremony is feeling very honored and grateful for that opportunity. I’m from Joplin i went to Joplin High School and graduated in this building at Missouri Southern and now graduating medical school here. Just thinking about all the things that had to happen for me to get to his point.”

Marc Hahn, President CEO of Kansas City University, says, “This is an exciting day to see this dream come true.”

KCU Joplin will be breaking ground on their new dental school on May 22.

The Kansas City University president says Joplin will be the smallest community in the United States to have both a medical and dental school.