13-year-old boy's body found at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 13-year-old boy's body was recovered from Lake of the Ozarks at 7:47 p.m. on July 4th by divers from Osage Beach Fire & Mid-County Fire.

The Highway Patrol's online report says Eric A. Dietrich, 13, of Geneseo, Illinois jumped off a boat. Troopers said it is believed Dietrich had a medical condition and did not resurface.

Dietrich was reported missing just after 4 p.m. when he jumped into the water from an anchored boat and didn't resurface. It happened at the 21 mile marker of the Osage Arm of the lake in Salt Hollow Cove