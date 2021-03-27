12,000 Easter eggs up for grabs in Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of families spent Saturday afternoon hunting for Easter eggs in Webb City.

Saturday, Webb City held its annual Easter egg hunt in King Jack Park.

There were 12,000 Easter eggs up for grabs.

Organizers divided the hunt into three age groups and had one hunt for children with special needs.

The city canceled last year’s Easter egg hunt because of the pandemic.

Tom Reeder, Webb City Director of Parks and Recreation, says, “We felt it was really important this year to continue the Easter egg program for the young kids.”

Damar White, 9 years old ,says, “I’m going to try get all the yellow ones first and I’m going to try to grab as many as I can.”

LeeAnn Dorris, Grandma, says, “It’s fun to see all the kids out running around and having a good time since they have been cooped up.”

After the egg hunt families would go to a tent to turn in their Easter eggs for candy and prizes.