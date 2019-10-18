120-year-old headstone returned to Jasper County after being found 200 miles from original location

A headstone more than 120 years old–found in Central Kansas–is returned to Southwest Missouri.

It was found in Haysville, Kansas, 200 miles away from its original home. The stone belongs to earnest haines who died August 31st, 1871, at just one year old.

His family lived in Jasper County for a few years, before moving to Colorado.

Pioneer Cemetery was an active burial site from 1849 to 1870, but at its closing, the bodies were moved to another cemetery.

This cemetery is historic to Carthage because the people who were buried there, were some of the first residents of Carthage after the Civil War.

The Jasper County Cemetery Preservation Committee returned the gravestone to the cemetery today.

“This is the only stone, that we are aware of, that belongs to this cemetery and this is a part of our history. The people that are buried in this cemetery, and they still are buried here, were some of the earliest settlers here in Jasper County,” explained committee member Clyde Hood.

The committee doesn’t anticipate find more headstones, but if they do, they say they’ll be happy to return them back to Pioneer Cemetery.