12 year-old girl plays baseball and is all for girl power

FLORIDA – In tonight’s dose of good news… One 12 year-old girl is making a name for herself on the baseball diamond, proving the sport isn’t just for boys.

Whoever coined the taunt… You throw like a girl… Never saw Twelve-year old Valentina Smith unleash from the pitcher’s mound.

“It’s kind of like oh she’s just a girl. This is going to be easy because sometimes when I go up to pitch, I start out with a changeup and some of them laugh and smile. Then I throw a fastball and they are like, ‘awww?’ They actually start getting serious. Their smiles just start to fade away.” Says Smith.

Valentina isn’t just one of the starting pitchers for the Parkland All Stars Little League team in Florida, she’s a strong hitter too. Two weeks ago she hit her first one over the fence.

“I didn’t know it was gone till I was halfway from first base because then I heard my whole dugout cheering and I saw it land and I just started crying so hard. It was my first time hitting it over the fence.” Says Smith.

Valentina has been playing some form of baseball since she was four. And today, works hard off the field too.

“I’ve always wanted to show girls, you know, that they can do it just as good, maybe even better, than what boys can do.” Says Smith.

She loves baseball so much she plays on 3 teams!

“One of my favorite parts, always traveling. Hotels, pools, food!” Says Smith.

Her advice to other baseball-loving girls? There are going to be a lot of obstacles and there are going to be a lot of people that say, ” You can’t do it because you’re a girl.”

“I would say to not listen to them. To always shoot for the stars, always push through. Don’t quit.” Says Smith.