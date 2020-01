SOUTHEAST KANSAS — The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for District Judge to Governor Laura Kelly.

The three nominees are: William S. Adamson of Parsons, Samuel Marsh of Columbus, and Steven Stockard of Pittsburg.

Governor Kelly has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jeffrey Jack.

There were originally nine candidates vying for the position.