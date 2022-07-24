PITTSBURG, Ks. — The state of Kansas is looking to fill a new judge position in Southeast Kansas.

The 11th District Magistrate Judge oversees Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties.

This vacancy covers Crawford County.

In order to fill that job, applicants must live in Crawford County, be a high school and college graduate, and either be a practicing lawyer in Kansas or be able to pass an exam given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

The person selected for the job will serve for one year.

After that their name will go on a ballot, where voters can elect them for a four year term.

The deadline to apply for judge vacancy is August 19th at noon.