111-year-old Native American WWII veteran passes away

WAMEGO (KSNT) – At 111 years old, the oldest Native American WWII veteran and member of the Potawatomi Nation has passed away.

Julia Kabance died on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Born on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation in 1910, Kabance was the second youngest of 12 children. She pursued her education at Haskell Institute, recognized today as the Haskell Indian Nations University, and later attended the University of Kansas.

Kabance later joined the Women’s Army Corp. on Mar. 17, 1943, during WWII she was stationed at McChord Air Force Base in Washington state in the Adjutant Corps.

In 1945, Kabance was honorably discharged from the military and returned to civilian life where she dedicated 17 years of volunteer work at the VA in Topeka. She was also active with the Catholic Church and was a life member of the American Legion We-Ta-Se Post 410.

Kabance will have a viewing and Rosary on Friday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m. with burial on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s, Kansas. Burial services will take place at Assumption Chapel on 200 E. Mission St.