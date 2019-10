BARRY COUNTY, Mo — An 11-year-old girl is in serious condition after an ATV crash in Barry County.

The child, of Washburn, was driving an ATV on Miles Mountain Road on Thursday around 4:00 PM.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the ATV lost control on a gravel road, went off the left side of the road and hit a fence. The girl was thrown from the ATV.

She was flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

