11-year-old killed in apparent murder suicide in Miami

UPDATE: A man shoots and kills his 11-year-old daughter before killing himself in Miami Tuesday night.

The Miami Police Department says the suspect, 39-year-old David Billings, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 11-year-old Kayla Billings was also found fatally shot.

The other 2 gunshot victims are 38-year-old Melissa Wallace and 38-year-old James Miller. They were both life flighted to Tulsa and are now reported to be in stable condition. Wallace was Kayla’s mother and is pregnant.

It all started when police were called to 217 I Street Northwest, the residence of Miller, for a report of shots fired around 8:30 PM.

Authorities say Billings is Wallace’s ex and that they’ve had on-going domestic issues.

OSBI is taking over the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police are assisting Miami Public schools in handling Kayla’s death. Miami Public Schools posted this message on Facebook Wednesday morning:

Dear MPS Community, I am writing to deliver some unfortunate and tragic news. Last night we lost one of our students in what appears to be a senseless case of domestic violence. Out of respect for the family, we will not release the name of the student. I can share that the student attended Nichols Upper Elementary School. Our immediate plan is to meet with Nichols staff this morning to notify them of the situation and discuss putting support systems in place for when we return from Fall Break on Monday, October 21st. If you would, please keep the family and the school in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve the loss of a precious child!”

Jeremy Hogan

Superintendent

Miami Public Schools

We spoke to Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson on scene last night.

