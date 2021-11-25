10th Annual Joplin Turkey Trot 5K and fun run held early Thanksgiving morning

JOPLIN, Mo. — The 10th annual “Joplin Turkey Trot” 5K, walk and one-mile fun run was held today.

This year, more than 1300 people laced up their shoes and embraced the cold. The city’s largest 5K race started and ended in front of city hall. Proceeds from the event will go to the “Joplin Trails Coalition.”

“I like it a whole lot more because like my triathlon I do supports MS Foundation. I try to find events that support other organizations to help out other people because I feel like that’s a good way to spend my hard earned money,” said Rebecca Colver — Joplin Turkey Trot 5K Runner.

After the race, prizes were awarded to both the overall male and female winners of the 5K — and for each of the winners in the 12 age group categories.