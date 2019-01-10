100th general assembly begins today in Jefferson City

It's a new beginning in Jefferson City as the 100th general assembly officially began today at the state capitol.

About one-third of the lawmakers for the 2019 session are new. The Missouri State Senate is made up of 24 Republicans and 10 Democrats, while the House is made up of 115 Republicans and 47 Democrats. There is is one vacancy in the House after Republican Scott Fitzpatrick from Shell Knob was chosen to serve as state treasurer.

The first day of the legislative session included a rare joint session of the House and Senate in order to take a group photo commemorating the start of the 100th general assembly.

Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give his state of the state address to the general assembly next Wednesday at 3:00. Even though it'll be his second address to a joint session of the general assembly as governor, it's his first state of the state address.