$100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Jasper County

WEBB CITY, Mo. — In 2019, Mark Robinson won $20,000 on a Missouri Lottery “100X The Cash” Scratchers game. This year has already proven to be luckier for the Carl Junction man, as he recently claimed a $100,000 prize on a “Blazin’ 7s Crossword” ticket.

Robinson purchased his ticket at Kum & Go, 2587 N. Rangeline Road, in Webb City.

Despite his previous experience winning a large prize, it was apparently not enough to mentally prepare Robinson for a win five times as large.

“I about passed out,” he recalled. “I couldn’t believe it!”

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Jasper County won more than $13.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. More than $1.4 million went to retailers in the county in the form of commissions and bonuses, and an additional $5 million went to educational programs in the county. To see a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.