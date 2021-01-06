$100,000 Missouri lottery winner in Goodman

GOODMAN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A scratcher ticket sold in Goodman makes an area man’s wallet a little heavier.

Maxwell Mace purchased a five dollar ticket at C-Mart in Goodman and scratched his way to $100,000.

The Missouri Lottery says the ticket was part of their Triple Cash Crossword game and that Mace won’t be the only winner.

There are still over $13 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including six more $100,000 tickets.

If you are holding a winning ticket over $600, you can make an appointment at Lottery Offices to claim your prize.

