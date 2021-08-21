$10,000 reward being offered to find Barbara Doyle

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A $10,000 reward is being offered as the search continues for a missing Arkansas woman.

74-year-old Barbara Doyle was last seen August 12 .

The Bella Vista Police Department says Doyle was last seen on security footage walking away from the Brookfield Assisted Living Facility in Bella Vista.

An anonymous donor has offered up $10,000 for information leading to Doyle’s safe return.

Anyone with information about Doyle’s whereabouts should contact the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.