GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – The 17 year-old Arkansas girl who was reported missing Tuesday has been found, officials say — hours after a $10,000 ransom was demanded for her return.

Arkansas State Police say the girl went missing after leaving her workplace in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Monday night. Authorities said she and a coworker were walking to their vehicles, when they met an unknown white woman standing near a parked vehicle.

Investigators said the woman asked the girl if she could use her phone, saying she was lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.

Authorities said the woman then told the victim she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked the girl to walk closer to the woman’s vehicle.

At this point, police report the victim’s friend said she’d gone to get her own vehicle in a nearby parking garage. When the friend pulled back around to pick up the victim, she was nowhere to be found.

According to authorities, the friend tried to call the victim with no answer. She then called the victim’s mother to inform her.

Investigators said the victim’s mother tried numerous times to call the victim’s phone, with her answering and saying, “Everything is fine,” before a male voice came across the phone demanding $10,000 for her return or they would kill and cut up her daughter.

Authorities said the phone then went dead and no contact has been made since.

The ASP said the victim may have been traveling in a white Nissan Versa 2014-2017 with a Tennessee license plate reading 59B D82.

According to authorities, the victim’s cell phone was pinged and was last seen headed south on U.S. Highway 7 south of Hot Springs.