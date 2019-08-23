$1,000 reward offered in theft investigation

A reward is now being offered for information in a Vernon County theft case.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reports the theft of a tractor, air conditioning units, air compressor, generator, and other miscellaneous tools. The stolen items came from a property on Minnie Ball Pass, just northwest of Nevada.

The tractor is a 1983 Allis Chalmers 5020 tractor with a brush hog attached. The victim has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Barker at 417-283-4399 or 417-667-6042.