100 Years Later, Carterville Continues to Honor Their WW1 Sons

(64835) – Looking at the newly set World War I Memorial in Carterville Cemetery you can tell there is a theme going with two pedestals standing tall and then three others empty.

“We did one memorial for the Civil War Veterans here at Carterville last year. And now this is the second we’ve done, we are privileged to be a part of honoring Veterans of Carterville,” Billy Joslen of Quality Memorials tells Joplin News First.

One of the cemetery board members, Calvin Divine, who didn’t want to speak on camera told us that the men on the front of the WWI Memorial Stone are men that fought and died in Europe. They were originally buried across the ocean. The men on the back of the memorial served but came home. Each one of them listed though are buried in Carterville Cemetery.

US RECOVERY OF WWI DEAD

History tells us it was a different time 100 years ago. Bodies of soldiers were buried near where they died in the European conflicts. Refrigeration and transportation were a challenge with the world at war. So in 1920 after WWI the United States spent two years and more than $30 million recovering the soldiers who died on the battle front.

American families could choose, have their remains sent home to America, or have their loved ones placed in newly created American Military Cemeteries in Europe.

The remains of 46,000 soldiers were returned to the United States at their families’ request, while another 30,000 were laid to rest in military cemeteries in Europe.

Six of those soldiers were returned to the United States, to their families in Carterville, Missouri. They were then buried here, at home. And they continue to be honored with a new Memorial, 100 years later.

CARTERVILLE HISTORY

Battle of Carthage

The town of Carterville was established when the post office was opened in 1875. The first of the Veteran Memorial Stones was The Civil War that was created and set last year.

With the Battle of Carthage, Battles of Newtonia, Battle of Pea Ridge and other conflicts close to the town of Carterville. It seems the cemetery was established about the same time.

These beautiful stones have been researched by volunteers and then members of the cemetery board walk to each grave and confirm details with records.

Mr. Divine tells us that the monies are from grants through private foundations.

As you approach the Carterville Cemetery on the edge of town while driving Historic Route 66 the cemetery is laid on 26 acres right at a 90 degree turn from north to west. You can immediately spot the beautiful metal fencing along the road.

These private foundations give money for rural cemeteries to help with improvements, like the fence, the Veterans Memorials etc

EMPTY PEDESTALS SIT AT ATTENTION

So the other pedestals that are empty? In this order; World War II, Korean War and then Vietnam. Each of the forthcoming stones will bear names of those who are buried in Carterville Cemetery and who fought in those wars.

Plans are to landscape, and also place small stones to remember those who fought in Afghanistan. There are also Veterans of the 1898 Spanish American War buried there.

This is the second year of the project and the second Memorial. I ask Mr. Divine when is the next one coming? He says when he can get to it. “But I’m not sure I’ll live long enough to get them all done,” he says with a laugh.