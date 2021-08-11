100 year old woman has a Guinness World Record for being the oldest powerlifter

TAMPA, FL – In tonight’s dose of good news… Edith Murway-Traina started lifting weights nearly a decade ago.

Over the weekend, she hit the century mark, and at 100 years old, she’s still going strong.

Edith is a force.

Known for her lifting what’s even more impressive is that she did it all while pushing 100.

Today Edith turns 100 years old and she is taking the powerlifting circuit by storm. She hails from Tampa, Florida and is already a Guinness World Record holder.

The oldest female competitive powerlifter.

This centenarian can deadlift 165lbs and bench press 65lbs.

Her strength and determination have made her an online sensation.

“As a performer and a dancer, the applause was always a very important part of my enjoyment.” Edith says.

Edith says she didn’t start lifting until she was 91 after she saw friends doing it. At first, it was just a hobby.

“I picked up a few bars, and they got to be fun.” Edith says.

That fun has turned into a passion. This great, great grandmother and former dance teacher has competed in more than a dozen competitions.

And shows no signs of stopping. She’s already preparing for another one in November.

“I’m expecting in November I will have another trophy with a whole bunch of applause.” Edith says.

So, what’s her secret?

“I became more aware of the need that people have to be recognized for who they are, and it’s the most beautiful thing. And I think I survive on that mostly myself.” Edith says.