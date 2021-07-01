100 year old man boards an army plane for the first time in a long time

TOPEKA, KS – In today’s dose of good news… A Kansas 100 year old man boards a “b-29 Super Fortress” plane for the first time since he left the Army.

Thomas Kugler enlisted in the Army at the age of 20.

“I haven’t been on one since I last crawled out of one.” Says Kugler, Former Bombardier in U.S. Army.

Thursday he was reunited with the plane that consumed his life. The year was 1940. He was training on different aircrafts for the war. Stationed in Kansas.

“I flew a lot in 17s and 24s that’s what I flew as a bombardier patrolling.” Says Kugler.

The Doc b-29 never saw combat, neither did Kugler, a trained bombardier.

“I know my way around a b-29.” Says Kugler.

But there was a feeling that he was missing all these years.

“When we hit the runway and I knew when he throttled up and I got the rumble of the wheels and then I felt the airplane lift oh, I enjoyed that, it was exciting.” Says Kugler.

A feeling he couldn’t recreate on a normal flight.

“I missed that feeling I never got it in a commercial airplane but I had it in this airplane.” Says Kugler.

As the plane landed, he said it was just how he remembered.

“It was better than I remembered it.” Says Kugler.

Kugler will make his 101th trip around the sun in August. Never having expected the take a trip on a Super Fortress again.