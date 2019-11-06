“100 Women who Care” non-profit funds women’s wellness checks at Joplin Community Clinic

JOPLIN, Mo.–An all-female not-for-profit group gives back to its community.

The organization is called, “100 Women Who Care,” but most of those groups are located in bigger cities. The Jasper/Newton County chapter was formed back in April of last year and has already presented a total of nearly $13,000 to seven different charities.

Tuesday’s recipient was the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, located in Joplin. That check was for $2,300.

“It tugged at the heart of our members,” explained Valerie Doerr with the chapter. “What they are using the money for is to give wellness checks to women, and the Community Clinic serves underprivileged patients–this will provide at least 46 wellness checks for women”

Those wellness checks include mammograms and cervical cancer screenings.

If you’d like more information on the Jasper/Newton County chapter, Doerr says the group meets quarterly at the Joplin Public Library. The group also has its own Facebook page, and each member donates at least $100 per quarter.