100 Women Who Care make donation

JOPLIN, Mo. — An all female organization makes a donation to a local housing program.

The 100 Women Who Care of Jasper-Newton Counties presented a check for more than $2,600 to the Joplin Bungalows today.

Those funds will be used for beds and dining room chairs, as well as washers and dryers.

They are items that many of the people living inside the 20-unit housing complex can’t afford themselves.

The residents inside are seniors, veterans, and previously homeless veterans.

Valerie Doerr, Jasper/Newton 100 Women Who Care, said, “We want to support our veterans and we believe housing is so important to to everyone, and definitely for people who have supported us out in the field.”

Debbie Markman, Resource Dev. Director, Economic Security of Southwest Missouri, said, “The only way that we were, are able to provide furnishings and washer and dryer inside these home are through donations, if we don’t have donations we don’t have furnishings in these apartments or these homes.”

www.escswa.org/departments/Joplin-Bungalows.html