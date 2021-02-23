100 Women Who Care make donation to Children’s Center

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Not long ago – the Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri experienced water damage in one of its interview rooms.

And, although the damage has since been repaired – an area charitable organization is helping to reimburse the center for at least part of that expense. Members of the Jasper/Newton County 100 Women Who Care chapter made a $2,700 check presentation Tuesday. Valerie Doerr says it’s the least the organization can do for all the center does for young victims of violence and abuse.

Valerie Doerr, Jasper/Newton County Chapter, 100 Women Who Care, said, “And we are delighted to be part of this community because we know we’re making a difference, maybe a little bit, but we are making a difference and the other thing is we get to learn about so many different charities.”

100 Women Who Care

Vickie Dudley, Executive Director, Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri, said, “Have had some significant issues with our roof over the last few months and have had a lot of leaks, one of the leaks actually came into one of our interview rooms where one of our cameras are and ruined our interview equipment, so this is going to be very much appreciated in being able to replace essential equipment for us to be able to see kids.”