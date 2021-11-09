“100 Women Who Care” donate to Alliance of SWMo’s Good Dads Program that helps fathers reconnect with their kids

JOPLIN, Mo. — There can be a myriad of reasons why a parent ends up not being part of their child’s life, but a free program is designed to change that.

“100 Women Who Care of Jasper and Newton Counties” presented the Alliance of Southwest Missouri with a $2,500 dollar check today. The purpose of which is to help fund the “Good Dads” program, which is taught at the alliance location in Joplin.

Valerie Doerr says they chose Good Dads as their 4th quarter charity for obvious reasons.

“What person doesn’t want their daddy there, you know and for them everyday and part of their lives,” said Valerie Doerr, 100 Women Who Care Jasper/Newton Counties.

“Whether it’s a strain in relationship with the mother, maybe they have living a life of addiction and they aren’t able to be around their kids or have chosen a substance over their kids for a short period of time, and sometimes they have been imprisoned for whatever reason,” said Jen Black, Executive Director, Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

Mike Weist helps with the class and says it’s a program that can change two lives, that of the father and child.

“It’s a beneficial class because it teaches guys some of the issues that they’ll face trying to get back in, but we also have community resources that help us out that actually helps dads to reintegrate into their kids lives, and of course the biggest benefit is the children of this community have father involvement,” said Mike Weist, Good Dads Program Co-facilitator.

Dads are the only ones that can take advantage of this course, in the newest class there are two grandfathers.

“And they didn’t turn things around in time and their kids became adults and had babies of their own and so these grandfathers are wanting to go through the class to learn these relationship skills and prove to their kids they’re worthy to have a relationship with their grand kids, it’s very exciting,” said Black.

Black says the class can even help set fathers back on the financial road to start repaying child support. And she says there’s a way that you can be part of this reconnecting process.

“We can always use some volunteers to come along side them and help support these guys, we serve a meal every week and so if somebody would like to volunteer to offer the meal, we would love to partner with them and have them come in and provide that for us, it helps offset the cost so that money can go back into curriculum and the teaching of the class,” said Black.

If you’d like more information about the Good Dads program, which is an eighteen week free class, or you want to help with the meals, call 417-782-9899.