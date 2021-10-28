100% of Mercy employees are vaccinated against COVID-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — One hundred percent of Mercy employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thursday, the health system announced its team had accomplished the feat minus those who qualified for religious or medical exemption. Those individuals will have to continue to follow masking requirements, protective equipment protocols and undergo frequent testing.

Out of the 40 thousand employees across the Mercy system, less than two percent chose to remain unvaccinated. If they choose to refuse vaccinations by the end of today, they will no longer be employees at Mercy.