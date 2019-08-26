100+ mph Pursuit out of NW Arkansas

(NEWTON CO, Mo.) — Joplin News First heard of the path of this pursuit while it was still in McDonald County, Mo. about 3:50 A.M.

A 2016 Scion had passed a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper traveling about 95 mph, according to radio reports. That alone could bring charges, including failure to yield to an officer in Missouri.

The vehicle was occupied four times and original charges from Arkansas were breaking and entering and obstruction. We have reached to the Bentonville Police Department for more information.

As the vehicle traveled north on Hwy 43 into Newton County, Seneca Police officer(s) prepared spikes at the roundabout of Hwy 60 & Hwy 43. After successful deflated tires, about a mile east of the roundabout, four people were detained.

Of the four, some were juvenile and will be handled by juvenile authorities. Others were detained by Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

We will have more information as it becomes available from authorities.

