100 American Airlines flight attendants test positive for COVID-19

(CNN) – One hundred American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants union said the airline has agreed to start providing face masks for front line team members.

More than 27,000 union members will have the option of whether they choose to wear a mask. The masks are planned to be distributed this week.

American Airlines refused to comment on how many employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The union said about one in four of its flight attendants will be flying in May, due to major cuts in the airline’s schedule.