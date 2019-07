LAMAR, Mo.— A Lamar boy is seriously injured after an ATV crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Troy Onstott, 10, was driving an ATV on Southwest 20th Road, just south of Lamar.

Just after 4:20 p.m., the ATV lost control and skidded off a gravel road, hitting a field entrance. It rolled over several times, throwing Onstott off.

He was airlifted to a Kansas City hospital in serious condition.