10 Deaths Reported from COVID-19 in Newton and Jasper Counties today

JASPER CO.–Another person has died from COVID-19 in Jasper county bringing the total to 71 deaths.

“The Jasper County Health Department is saddened to report the seventy-first death of a Jasper

County resident due to COVID-19. The resident was a male in his 60’s. Our condolences go out to the

family members.

Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses. These

actions include:

• Avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand

sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning

spray or wipe.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Wear a mask if social distancing cannot be attained.

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher

risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19

and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider

for medical advice before showing up.”

In Newton county, they reported 9 deaths today from a long term health care facility.