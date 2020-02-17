1 person is killed, 4 others hurt in Connecticut nightclub shooting

News

by: CNN Wire

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provide by Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV), a view of the scene of a shooting at the Majestic Lounge, in Hartford, Connecticut, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday. Preliminary information indicated four others were wounded, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Associated Press. (Ayah Galal, Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV) via AP)

(CNN) — One person was killed and four more injured in a nightclub shooting in Hartford, Connecticut, police said Sunday morning.

Hartford police tweeted that the deceased victim is a 28-year-old man. A man and a woman were in surgery. The other two victims were in stable condition.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Majestic Lounge, CNN affiliate WTNH reported.

Preliminary information indicates a disturbance between two groups inside the nightclub preceded the shooting, affiliate WFSB reported. It was not a random shooting and it’s too early to determine if it’s gang-related, Lt. Paul Cicero of the Hartford Police Department told the station.

The major crimes and crime scene divisions of the Hartford Police Department are on scene, along with support units.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories