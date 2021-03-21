1.4 mile stretch of I-49 is under construction

JOPLIN, Mo. — Parts of a major highway are set to be closed for a re-pavement project in Joplin.

Crews will be replacing a 1.4 mile stretch of the highway to repave the concrete.

Sections of I-49 will be closed around the clock for up to 16 days at a time between I-44 and an area just South of 32 street.

Work begins the week of April 5 and will be completed in two phases.

Construction crews will work on the southbound lanes first and keep the northbound lanes open during that time.

Then they will move to phase two of repaving the northbound lanes, keeping the southbound lanes open.

The project will cost $6.2 million and is scheduled for completion on August 1.