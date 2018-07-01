NEOSHO, MO. - Residents celebrate Neosho with super cars and stunt planes.

The Neosho Hugh Robinson airport was packed with dozens of exotic cars.

A McLaren, Lotus and even a Dodge Viper could be seen lining the tarmac.

The day started with a car show and hanging out but an air show is just wrapping up.

The city of Neosho hosts the event as a way to give back to the community but this year has a special meaning.

This year the focus is on military veterans and police fire and emergency services.

"That's that's our life, it's what gives us what we've got, part of it, showing them and showing the community, it's the reason for our way of life." said Paul Richardson City of Neosho.

Richardson adds this year's air show is a big step above what they had last year.

