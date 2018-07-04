"42 for 36" fundraiser launches

Today is the launch of a drive by the Steve Owens Statue Committee called "42 for 36.”

42 represents Owens high school jersey and 36 was his number when he was a Heisman trophy winning running back for the Oklahoma Sooners. Chairman of the Steve Owens Statue Committee Bill Osborn, says this will allow them to raise funds to complete a statue of Steve Owens in the NEO Red Robertson Field.

It will also allow for additional funding to be provided for improvements within the stadium. The statue costs about $75,000 dollars.

"I think it's a way to honor it's a way to honor Nick Calcagno the originator of the statue it's a way to honor Miami and the spirit of Miami. Steve is a giving spirit he's always been a person that's given back to the community,” says Bill Osborn.

Osborn adds they are about half way through reaching there 75,000 goal and they hope to do so by August 14th. If you are interested in making any donations you can visit the link we’ve provided here.