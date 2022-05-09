National Park Service highlights historic sites across the country

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The National Park Service is highlighting the importance of historic sites across the country.



May is National Preservation Month.



The tradition began back in 1973 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.



It’s aims to promote historic places like the Fort Scott National Historic Site through community pride, tourism and highlighting social and economic benefits.



“We look through the Secretary of Interior standards of how to preserve these things, everything from preservation to not doing anything, up to reconstruction. Of the 20 buildings on site, 11 of them are original buildings, so we either try to preserve or reconstruct to a certain point, so that we preserve as much of the historic fabric as possible,” says Carl Brenner, National Historic Site Superintendent.



This summer the site will have a team of local students help maintain the wooden structure’s historic fabric.