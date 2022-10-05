JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern’s Homecoming game isn’t until Saturday, but that didn’t mean students had to wait that long to compete.

They had the chance to take part in a Wii Sports tournament inside Billingsly Student Center.

Just another one of the many events during homecoming week.

They also got to play some classic arcade games. The machines are only available to the kids this week, but that could change in the near future.

“We’re hoping to get a student center later on right below us, and then we’ll hopefully implement these downstairs so everybody can have as a gathering for students to just come and collectively play games,” said Marcell John, MSSU Student, Campus Activities.

Homecoming week will feature a bonfire and pep rally tomorrow night at 8 p.m.

The parade is Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in downtown Joplin.

The game against Lincoln kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday.