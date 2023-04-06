JOPLIN, Mo. —Things got even more green at Missouri Southern.

Thanks to a $1.5 million Mo-Excels grant, the television studios at KGCS are receiving some major upgrades. Thursday morning, workers were painting a giant, room-sized green wall, that will become a virtual reality screen for the station.

On top of this, new equipment has been purchased for other departments like art and computer information systems. Allowing for a true virtual reality experience for students in multiple departments.

“It’ll be pretty unique, especially for our region. And so I’m really excited to bring in opportunities that sometimes maybe higher cost universities would only provide students. And this is going to allow our university to have the same kind of technologies as top tier universities,” said Brain Mehrens, MSSU.

“Why should people have to drive a couple hours away to be able to have those facilities? We’re the fourth largest metropolitan area in the state of Missouri, and we need to be able to do what we need to do without farming everything out to other people,” said Frank Pishkur MSSU.

The goal is to have all of the new equipment installed and ready to use in the fall of this year.