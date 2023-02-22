JOPLIN, Mo. — Four students are using their senior projects to help four companies increase their daily efficiency.

One is working on a quicker process in getting product out the door at “Schreiber Foods”, and another is fine-tuning production totals at “H.E. Williams” to fit the market.

While all of their work will help them earn a degree, it’s also saving those businesses big bucks.

“My senior project is a Reyco Granning Suspension in Mt. Vernon. They had about 20 thousand dollars in scrap last year and 240 thousand dollars in rework costs associated with some of that scrap. Um my goal is to save 60% of that — which would be 169 thousand dollars,” said Colton Winder, MSSU SR.

“I like just problem solving in general and trying to find a good way to make something better, make someone’s life easier and fun. It’s very challenging. There’s a lot of work that goes into these projects. Um but if you’re willing to put in the time and effort then you can definitely do it,” said Rachel Rodriguez, MSSU SR.

Two of the students are already working for the businesses they’re helping out.

The other two are interns, who hope it turns into a 9 to 5 job.